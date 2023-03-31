Entertainment

Nandamuri Balakrishna, Kajal Aggarwal's 'NBK 108' set for Dussehra release

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 31, 2023, 04:46 pm 1 min read

'NBK 108' to be released in Dussehra

Holiday weekends are gold spots for filmmakers as it gives them a chance to mint more money and get extra mileage at the box office. Telugu films' star Nandamuri Balakrishna announced his next film, tentatively titled NBK 108. It is slated to be released in Dussehra 2023. As per reports, the film will be clashing with Ravi Teja's Tiger Nageswara Rao.

Cast, crew, and exciting details

Balakrishna will be collaborating with director Anil Ravi for this film. As per reports, Kajal Aggarwal will also be seen in the movie. The cast includes Sreeleela as well. The project is bankrolled by Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banner. The music is helmed by Thaman S. The makers also said that the title and release date will be announced soon.

