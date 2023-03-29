Entertainment

Ravi Teja's 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' release date revealed

Ravi Teja's 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' release date revealed

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 29, 2023, 01:22 pm 1 min read

'Tiger Nageswara Rao' release date revealed

Pan-Indian films are the way to ensure mass appeal and now the Telugu star Ravi Teja has also hopped on the bandwagon. He took to social media and announced his next project titled Tiger Nageswara Rao. He also revealed the release date. It is touted to release worldwide on October 20, 2023. Fans will eagerly wait to see their favorite Teja.

Cast and crew of the film

Teja's upcoming film will be helmed by Vamsee. The film in bankrolled by Abhishek Agarwal under Abhishek Agarwal Arts banner. The music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar and it is cranked by A Madhie. The cast includes Nupur Sanon, Jisshu Sengupta, Anupam Kher, Gayatri Bhardwaj, and Renu Desai, among others. It will be released in five Indian languages—Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.

Twitter Post