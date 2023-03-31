Entertainment

Everything to know about Gwyneth Paltrow's ski crash case

Written by Divya Bhonsale Mar 31, 2023, 04:41 pm 2 min read

The Utah court ruled in favor of actor Gwyneth Paltrow on Thursday (Photo Credit: Instagram/@gwynethpaltrow)

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow has been found not guilty in the Utah ski crash case. The court was hearing the counterclaim filed by Paltrow against a man who sued her for a skiing crash that took place over seven years ago. The court ruled in favor of Paltrow. Here's everything you need to know about the judgment and the case.

What's the ski crash case about?

Terry Sanderson (76) filed a lawsuit against the Oscar-winning actor in 2019, three years after the collision which took place at Deer Vallery Resort in western Utah. Sanderson accused Paltrow of being "reckless" and crashing into him. The incident took place on February 26, 2016, when Paltrow was skiing on a beginner's track with an instructor. Sanderson reportedly sustained injuries after the collision.

Sanderson earlier sued Paltrow for $3.1M

According to various reports, Sanderson had filed a lawsuit against Paltrow, claiming compensation worth $3.1M. Sanderson twice took the stand during the trial and defended himself against allegations that he tried to exploit a celebrity. He alleged that the accident left him with broken ribs and permanent brain damage. The case was however dismissed in May last year.

Paltrow countersued for $1

Previously, Sanderson sued the Hollywood actor for $3.1M which was brought down to $3,00,000 by Judge Kent R Holmberg. The trial began on March 21, 2023. Paltrow countersued Sanderson for $1 and legal fees. The judgment was pronounced on Thursday, following which Paltrow issued a statement on her Instagram, thanking the jury and saying that she was pleased with the outcome.

The trial was played live on TV

Similar to the Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard defamation suit, the trial of the ski crash case was also played live on television. During the live, both Paltrow and Sanderson took the stand. While Sanderson reiterated his claim that it was Paltrow who skied into him, the actor, said that he was sorry for Sanderson but she didn't cause the accident.