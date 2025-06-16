Is Kajal Aggarwal planning her directorial debut soon?
What's the story
Kajal Aggarwal, who was recently seen in Salman Khan's Sikandar, is gearing up to explore new horizons in her career by venturing into direction.
According to reports by Telugu media, the popular actor plans to not only direct but also produce an upcoming project.
This move would mark a significant shift from acting to filmmaking for Aggarwal.
Industry speculation
More details about her directorial venture expected soon
While an official announcement is yet to be made, the news of Aggarwal's potential directorial debut has sent ripples through industry circles.
More details about her directorial venture are expected to be revealed soon.
Meanwhile, she will next be seen in Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa, where she has a cameo role alongside Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, and Mohanlal.
Next projects
Take a look at Aggarwal's upcoming endeavors
Apart from Kannappa, she will also be seen in The India Story, co-starring Shreyas Talpade.
Directed by Chetan DK and produced by Sagar B Shinde under MIG Production and Studios, the film will reportedly delve into the controversial world of pesticide companies.
She has also been roped in to play the role of Mandodari in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, per reports.
The movie also stars Yash, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Sunny Deol, among others.