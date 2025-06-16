'Unprecedented backlash': Why Unni Mukundan's 'Marco 2' was shelved
What's the story
Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan recently confirmed that the sequel to his hit action film Marco won't be happening.
The decision was driven by "too much negativity around the project," he said on Instagram.
The original film, despite its box office success, drew heavy criticism for its graphic violence and dark themes.
Now, a report by Mid-Day has further revealed the reasons that led to the sequel's cancelation.
Fan interaction
Here's what Mukundan said
A fan asked Mukundan on Instagram when Marco 2 will be released.
He replied, "Bro, apologies, but I have dropped plans to continue the Marco series. Too much negativity around the project."
"I'll try my best to bring something bigger and better than Marco. Thanks for all the love and positivity. Cheers."
Controversy
'Marco' faced backlash for its graphic violence
The film, directed by Haneef Adeni, is considered one of the most violent Malayalam films ever made and sparked widespread discussions post-release.
Following its theatrical release, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) even denied satellite rights for Marco due to its extreme violence.
In January, CBFC's Thiruvananthapuram office received numerous complaints against the film, with advocacy groups questioning its chilling violence.
Reasons
The first part received 'unprecedented backlash'
A CBFC official recently told Mid-Day, "The backlash was unprecedented. We received over 200 complaints in the first month of release."
An insider further revealed, "Given the public reaction and internal deliberation, if a sequel were to be made, it'd be intensely scrutinised and face heavy cuts."
"The audience's reaction compelled the makers to rethink the second part," added the report.
Social impact
About the film and its cast
The film also triggered discussions in Kerala about the role of cinema in inspiring shocking acts of violence among today's youth.
It was a spin-off of Mukundan's character from Adeni's 2019 film Mikhael, which starred Nivin Pauly.
Despite the controversies, Marco had a successful run at the box office with a star-studded cast including Kabir Duhan Singh, Yukti Thareja, Anson Paul, Siddique, and Arjun Nandakumar, among others.