'Didn't get it': Why Will Smith rejected this Nolan classic
What's the story
Hollywood actor Will Smith recently revealed that he was offered the lead role in Christopher Nolan's Inception but turned it down as he didn't understand the plot.
The role eventually went to Leonardo DiCaprio, who led the acclaimed action thriller.
This revelation adds to a list of iconic Hollywood films, including The Matrix and Django Unchained, that Smith has previously rejected.
Smith's statement
'I didn't get it...': Smith on turning down Inception
During an interview with Kiss Xtra, Smith said, "Chris Nolan brought me 'Inception' first, and I didn't get it. I've never said that out loud."
"Now that I think about it, it's those movies that go into those alternate realities... they don't pitch well. But I am hurt by those, too."
He also admitted that rejecting Inception was a career mistake, but it wasn't as painful as turning down The Matrix.
Career choices
Regret over rejecting Neo in 'The Matrix'
Smith's decision to turn down Neo in The Matrix was a bigger regret. The role went to Keanu Reeves, who eventually found immense success with the franchise.
"It hurts too bad to talk about," Smith had said about this choice.
He also turned down Quentin Tarantino's Django Unchained, which eventually starred Jamie Foxx. Smith explained his decision by saying he didn't want to make a slavery film about vengeance but rather a love story.
Film rejection
Why Smith turned down 'The Matrix'
In a 2019 YouTube video, Smith explained why he turned down The Matrix.
He said he didn't connect with the Wachowski siblings' pitch, which focused more on their intended directing style than the actual story.
"We're thinking like... imagine you're in a fight. You, like, jump. Imagine if you could stop jumping in the middle of the jump," Smith had recalled their pitch.