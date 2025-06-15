'Marco' sequel is shelved, confirms Unni Mukundan
What's the story
Actor Unni Mukundan has confirmed that the much-anticipated sequel to his film Marco has been shelved. The actor cited "too much negativity around the project" as a reason for this decision.
The update, which disappointed fans eagerly awaiting the continuation of the crime thriller, was shared on Instagram in response to a fan's query about Marco 2's release date.
Future plans
Mukundan is working on something 'bigger and better' than 'Marco'
Despite the disappointment, Mukundan assured his fans that he is working on something even "bigger and better" than Marco.
He wrote, "Bro, apologies but I have dropped plans to continue the Marco series. Too much negativity around the project."
"I will try my best to bring something bigger and better than Marco. Thanks for all the love and positivity."
Controversy
Backlash for 'Marco's graphic violence and dark themes
The decision to shelve Marco 2 comes after the original film's success at the box office. However, it also drew flak for its graphic violence and dark themes. This backlash seems to have influenced Mukundan's choice to not continue with the project.
Earlier, veteran actor Jagadish, who played Tony Isaac in Marco, had also addressed the controversy surrounding its themes.
Actor's perspective
Jagadish had also addressed the film's controversial themes
Jagadish, who played the antagonist in Marco, had earlier commented on the film's controversial themes.
At a press event, he had said, "The question is, do audiences like the character or Jagadish as a person?"
He further clarified his stance, saying, "In Marco, my character Tony Isaac supports violence. But does the audience like Tony Isaac or Jagadish? If it's Jagadish they like then let me be clear-I have never spoken in favor of violence."