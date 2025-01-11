'Haven't glorified violence': Unni Mukundan defends 'Marco'
What's the story
Unni Mukundan's action-packed film Marco, directed by Haneef Adeni, has beaten Varun Dhawan's Baby John at the box office.
Despite releasing in the same week last month, Marco triumphed as the highest-grossing Hindi-dubbed Malayalam film to date.
However, the chilling, violent scenes in Marco have sparked a controversy.
In an interview with Hindustan Times, Mukundan spoke about the film's violence.
Violence depiction
Mukundan addresses 'Marco's violence, says it's not glorified
The high levels of violence in Marco have ignited debates among viewers and industry insiders alike.
Addressing these debates, Mukundan clarified that the film's violence isn't meant to be "glorified."
He explained, "It's just 30% of what we actually wanted to shoot. We have not tried to glorify it; we have shot it aesthetically and tried to present it in a way that the audience can understand."
Industry impact
'Marco' has created a new business model: Mukundan
Further, Mukundan emphasized the importance of Marco's influence on the Malayalam film industry.
He said, "With Marco, you can see the difference in how it has created a new business model for the Malayalam industry, and I am glad that I have been able to create something like that."
Career outlook
Mukundan's future plans and industry expectations
Mukundan is excited to delve deeper into the action genre.
"The action genre has not been fully explored, and I think I will push its potential to the limit and come up with something truly great. In terms of action, it will be tested."
He added, "I don't know if this has affected my placement in the industry, but I am more answerable now."
Mukundan also revealed that he has plans for three more sequels to Marco.