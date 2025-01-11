What's the story

Veteran Bollywood actor Tiku Talsania, known for his roles in films like Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa and Ishq, was hospitalized on Friday after suffering a brain stroke.

The 70-year-old actor is currently undergoing treatment at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

Earlier on Friday, a Telly Chakkar report claimed that he suffered a heart attack but his wife Deepti Talsania later clarified it was a brain stroke.