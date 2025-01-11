Tiku Talsania suffered brain stroke, not heart attack, clarifies wife
What's the story
Veteran Bollywood actor Tiku Talsania, known for his roles in films like Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa and Ishq, was hospitalized on Friday after suffering a brain stroke.
The 70-year-old actor is currently undergoing treatment at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.
Earlier on Friday, a Telly Chakkar report claimed that he suffered a heart attack but his wife Deepti Talsania later clarified it was a brain stroke.
Health scare
Talsania fell ill after attending film screening
Deepti told NDTV, "He suffered a brain stroke, not a heart attack. He had gone to attend a film screening and started feeling unwell around 8:00pm. He was immediately admitted to the hospital."
Talsania is known for his comedic roles in several Hindi films including Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Andaz Apna Apna, Coolie No. 1, Raja Hindustani, Judwaa, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Raju Chacha, Hungama and Dhamaal.
Health update
'He is doing better': Actor Rashami Desai
Actor Rashami Desai, who met Talsania at the aforementioned event, spoke to Moneycontrol about his health.
She told the portal, "The meeting was very good. Sir is a wonderful person, actor. It was very unfortunate whatever happened yesterday. He looked absolutely perfect when he came."
"While I was a little away I was busy meeting people. He reached [the hospital] on time and things are better now."
"He is better now, we pray for his speedy recovery."
Career overview
Talsania's career and family in the film industry
Apart from his comic roles, Talsania has also proven his versatility by playing serious characters such as in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas (2002).
His daughter, Shikha Talsania, is also an actor who has appeared in films like Satyaprem Ki Katha andVeere Di Wedding.
The veteran actor was recently seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video (2024), which also featured Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri.