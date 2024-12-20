Summarize Simplifying... In short Diljit Dosanjh's popular Dil-Luminati tour faced advisories from state governments over alcohol or drug references in songs.

Despite this, Dosanjh assured fans of double the fun and shared a positive message from Hindu mythology about not letting negativity affect them.

He remained defiant, stating, "I rise above your advice." Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Diljit Dosanjh addressed fans at Mumbai concert

'You'll have double fun': Diljit addresses alcohol/drugs advisory in Mumbai

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:30 pm Dec 20, 202412:30 pm

What's the story Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh addressed a sea of fans at his Mumbai concert on Thursday night, as part of his ongoing Dil-Luminati tour. During the performance, he spoke about an advisory issued against him by the Maharashtra government. The notice restricted him from performing songs promoting drugs, violence, and alcohol and prohibited the use of children on stage.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati tour has been a craze throughout the country with tickets selling out in minutes. However, his live shows have faced warnings from state governments over the use of alcohol or drugs in songs. Shows at Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai have come under similar mandates. The actor-singer has been vocal about these warnings, promising not to sing about alcohol if states banned it. He even expressed his determination to keep going ahead despite such advisories via Instagram posts.

Artist's response

Dosanjh ensured fans would have double the fun

Addressing the advisory in his performance, Dosanjh said in Hindi, "I asked my team yesterday, I hope there's no advisory against me this time. They said everything was fine. Today, I woke up to find out that an advisory had been issued against me." However, he assured his fans that the advisory was for him and they had nothing to worry about. "Don't worry, I'll double the fun you were expecting."

Inspirational message

Dosanjh shared wisdom from Hindu mythology at concert

During the show, Dosanjh also shared an insight he learned from a story in Hindu mythology. He spoke about Amrit Manthan, where all the holy nectar went to the Devas while Lord Shiva drank the poison but kept it in his throat instead of swallowing it. From this story, he learned that one should not let negativity affect them, a message he shared with his audience. He also posted a strong response to advisories, writing, "I rise above your advice."