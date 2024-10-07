Summarize Simplifying... In short The film 'Punjab '95', featuring Diljit Dosanjh, is facing over 100 proposed changes from the CBFC, including a name change and removal of religious elements.

The film, based on the real-life activist Jaswant Khalra and his investigation into the disappearance and killings of Sikh youths during the Punjab insurgency, has been stuck with the censor board since December 2022.

The director and producer are awaiting a meeting with the CBFC to discuss these changes, while Khalra's family urges for the film's release without cuts, warning of potential public outrage.

'Punjab '95' tells the story of Jaswant Singh Khalra

Release Diljit's 'Punjab '95' without cuts: Activist's family to CBFC

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:35 am Oct 07, 202410:35 am

What's the story Paramjit Kaur Khalra, the wife of late human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, has publicly criticized the Central Board of Film Certification's (CBFC) demand for nearly 120 cuts in the biopic Punjab '95. She expressed her support for Honey Trehan's directorial venture that "upheld the legacy of Shaheed Jaswant Singh Khalra." In her statement, she appealed to the Prasoon Joshi-led board to "not attempt to change proven facts depicted in the film" and allow it to be released sans cuts.

Film alterations

Khalra's concerns over proposed changes to 'Punjab '95'

The CBFC has reportedly suggested over 100 changes to the biopic, including renaming the protagonist and the movie, dropping references to Tarn Taran and Punjab, and removing religious elements like the Gurbani. In response to these proposed alterations, Khalra expressed her disappointment that the film Punjab '95 has been stuck with the board since December 2022. "I feel this is not a critical issue; it is being made one on purpose," she told Mid-Day.

Film's authenticity

Khalra emphasized the factual basis of 'Punjab '95'

Khalra underscored that the movie is based on facts and everything is in the public domain. "The court's hearing and decision were based on those facts. The film we have seen is the one we want people to see." She warned that if the film was not shown, it could cause public outrage but if released correctly, it would benefit both the public and governments.

Film's focus

'Punjab '95' explores dark chapter of Punjab's history

Punjab '95, featuring Diljit Dosanjh as Jaswant, delves into the activist's role in probing the disappearance and killings of Sikh youths during the Punjab insurgency between 1984 and 1994. The film also raises questions about Khalra's murder. In September 1995, Khalra disappeared and a decade later, six Punjab police officials were convicted for his murder.

Family's apprehension

Khalra's family initially hesitant about film due to anticipated opposition

Navkiran, Khalra's daughter, revealed they were initially not sure about a movie as they knew it would face severe opposition. "Anyone who is active in the civil rights and human rights struggle doesn't have any faith that the Indian government or the higher-ups will allow the facts to be shown." However, Trehan's methodical approach and determination convinced her that her activist-father's story would reach audiences.

Pending certification

'Punjab '95' director and producer await CBFC meeting

Trehan and producer Ronnie Screwvala were scheduled to meet the censor board last month to discuss their reservations against the over 100 changes. However, the CBFC has yet to meet with them. A source revealed, "There is radio silence on the film." This delay in receiving certification has reportedly frustrated Trehan and Screwvala as they had hoped to release Punjab '95 this year.