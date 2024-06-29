In brief Simplifying... In brief "Jatt & Juliet 3", directed by Jagdeep Sidhu, saw a strong opening with an overall occupancy of 45.02% on its first day.

'Jatt & Juliet 3' dominates box office

Box office: 'Jatt & Juliet 3' is here to rule

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:17 pm Jun 29, 202412:17 pm

What's the story The Punjabi film Jatt & Juliet 3 has demonstrated a strong performance at the box office on its second day of release. After earning an estimated ₹3.5cr India net on its first day, the film slightly increased its earnings to around ₹3.6cr India net on the second day. This brings the total box office collection for the Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa film to ₹7.1cr in just two days.

Occupancy rates

Film's occupancy rates showed positive trend on Day 2

Directed by Jagdeep Sidhu and produced by White Hill Studios, Storytime Productions, and Speed Records, Jatt & Juliet 3 enjoyed an overall Punjabi occupancy of 45.02% on Friday, June 28, 2024. The occupancy rates varied throughout the day with morning shows recording a rate of 15.88%, afternoon shows at 43.97%, evening shows at 55.84%, and night shows peaking at a high of 64.39%.

Regional performance

Region-wise occupancy rates for 'Jatt & Juliet 3'

Region-wise occupancy rates for Jatt & Juliet 3 varied across different areas. Chandigarh recorded a 48.25% occupancy rate, while the National Capital Region (NCR) saw a lower rate of 33.75%. Other regions such as Jalandhar and Ludhiana recorded higher rates of 60.25% and 58.25% respectively, while Moga had the lowest rate at 20.5%. Amritsar and Patiala also showed strong support with occupancy rates of 66.5% and 53.75% respectively.