Sidhu Moose Wala's parents announced the birth of their second child last week

Centre questions legality of IVF treatment for Moose Wala's mother

By Riya Baibhawi 03:50 pm Mar 20, 202403:50 pm

What's the story The Union Health Ministry has raised legal concerns regarding the IVF treatment received by Charan Singh—late singer Sidhu Moose Wala's mother—at the age of 58. According to the ministry, only women aged between 21 and 50 are eligible for this treatment. A letter has been sent to the Punjab government, seeking a report on Kaur's case. This comes a day after the singer's father, Balkaur Singh, complained of being harassed by local authorities over paperwork related to his newborn.

Punjab government's response

Received a letter from health ministry, says Punjab government

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government has acknowledged that it has received a letter from the health ministry. "Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann always respects the sentiments & dignity of Punjabis, it's the Central Govt that has asked for the documents," the AAP said in a post on X. Notably, the couple sought IVF to conceive their second baby nearly two years after they lost their only son, who was murdered on May 29, 2022, in Punjab's Mansa district.

Father's statement

Moose Wala's father accuses Punjab government of harassment

Moose Wala's father, Singh, has leveled accusations against the Punjab government alleging harassment following the birth of his second son. In an Instagram video, Singh stated that he was being pressured to "provide documents for the baby" and confirm that "this child is legal." He assured his followers that he would present all necessary paperwork as they had adhered strictly to all legal protocols for IVF treatment.

Centre's letter

Government requests report on Kaur's IVF treatment

According to section 21(g)(i) of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021—simply known as ART Act—women seeking IVF services must be within the age range of 21 to 50 years. The Centre, in a letter dated March 14, has referred to this clause while requesting the Punjab government for a comprehensive report on Kaur's IVF treatment. The letter has been addressed to the principal secretary/administrative secretary of Punjab's Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Moosewala's death

Investigation into Moose Wala's murder

Moose Wala, a popular Punjabi singer, was murdered in 2022 after armed men opened fire at the artist's vehicle. The singer was 28 years old at the time of his death. The case is under investigation. The Special Investigation Team handling the case has filed four chargesheets against 34 accused, including gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. Of these accused, 29 have been apprehended so far. Two of the accused were killed during a jail clash in February.