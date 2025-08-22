Chiranjeevi birthday special: 'Mega 157' gets title, release date
What's the story
The title of the upcoming film starring Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara has been revealed. The film, previously known as Mega 157, will be called Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. The announcement was made on the occasion of Chiranjeevi's 70th birthday on Friday, with a video featuring him in a stylish avatar surrounded by commandos. The film is directed by Anil Ravipudi and will hit theaters during Sankranti 2026.
Film details
Meet the crew of 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu'
The film, now titled Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, is a full-length family entertainer. It marks the first collaboration between Chiranjeevi and Ravipudi. The movie's music is by Bheems Ceciroleo and cinematography by Sameer Reddy. The editing is handled by Tammiraju, with AS Prakash as the production designer and S Krishna and G Adi Narayana as the writers.
Career updates
Other projects of Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara
Interestingly, this film is Nayanthara's third collaboration with Chiranjeevi after Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Godfather. The film was shot in Alappuzha, Kerala, where the lead actors filmed a romantic song and a wedding scene on traditional houseboats. Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is also working on the fantasy drama Vishwambhara directed by Vassishta and produced by Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod under the UV Creations banner.