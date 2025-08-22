Chiranjeevi birthday special: 'Mega 157' gets title, release date

'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu' to release on Sankranti 2026

The title of the upcoming film starring Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara has been revealed. The film, previously known as Mega 157, will be called Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. The announcement was made on the occasion of Chiranjeevi's 70th birthday on Friday, with a video featuring him in a stylish avatar surrounded by commandos. The film is directed by Anil Ravipudi and will hit theaters during Sankranti 2026.