Tristan Stubbs slams his third 50-plus score in ODIs: Stats 

SA were placed at 90/3 while batting first when Stubbs arrived to bat. He joined forces with Matthew Breetzke (88) and the duo rescued the visitors with an 89-run stand. Though Stubbs did not get many potent partners after Breetzke's departure, he continued the good work and brought up a fine fifty. He went down as the eighth batter in the 44th over.

Stats

His numbers in ODI cricket

Stubbs's 74 off 87 balls was laced with three fours and a solitary maximum. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has raced to 323 runs from 11 ODIs at an average of 35.88. This was his second fifty as he also boasts a ton in the format. He was out for duck in his only previous ODI outing against the Aussies, in the series opener.