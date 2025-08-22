Women's World Cup 2025: Navi Mumbai replaces Bengaluru as venue

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a revised schedule for the upcoming Women's ODI World Cup . The tournament will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, starting September 30. Due to the unavailability of M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Navi Mumbai has replaced Bengaluru as one of the five venues for this eight-team tournament. Earlier, Bengaluru's iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium was dropped from the schedule after the Karnataka government denied permission for the matches.

Venue details Venues for the tournament The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will now host up to five matches, including three league games, a semi-final, and possibly the final. The tournament will run from September 30 to November 2, with other venues being ACA Stadium (Guwahati), Holkar Stadium (Indore), ACA-VDCA Stadium (Visakhapatnam), and R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Venue selection Jay Shah on the change ICC Chairman Jay Shah has expressed confidence in the Navi Mumbai venue for women's cricket. He said, "Navi Mumbai has emerged as a genuine home for women's cricket in recent years." "The support received during international fixtures and the Women's Premier League has been remarkable, creating an atmosphere that elevates players and inspires fans," added Shah.

Tournament significance Important moment for women's cricket Shah also stressed the importance of this tournament in the evolution of women's cricket. He said, "We stand at a pivotal moment in the journey of the women's game." He added that while "unforeseen circumstances" required them to adjust the schedule and replace a venue, they are pleased to have five world-class venues showcasing the best of women's cricket.

Match schedule Semi-finals and final schedule As reported by the ICC, the tournament final will be played in either Colombo or Navi Mumbai on November 2. The first semi-final will take place in Guwahati or Colombo on October 29, while the second semi-final is scheduled for Navi Mumbai on October 30. The Sri Lanka venue will host the semi-final if India and Pakistan lock horns. Otherwise, all knockout matches will will be held in India.

Bengaluru Why Bengaluru was striped of WC matches Earlier this month, it was reported that the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium was dropped from the Women's World Cup schedule. The decision came after a judicial commission report flagged serious security lapses in a stampede that occurred during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) victory parade on June 4. The celebrations resulted in the demise of 11 people, with over 50 injured. Notably, Benaluru was supposed to host the tournament opener between India and Sri Lanka.