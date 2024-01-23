What does Canada's cap on international student admissions mean?

1/6

World 2 min read

What does Canada's cap on international student admissions mean?

By Riya Baibhawi 03:26 pm Jan 23, 202403:26 pm

The new policy will affect the intake of international students

Canada on Monday announced that there will be a 35% cut in international student admissions for 2024. The new policy, which comes in response to Canada's housing crisis, will affect the intake of international students. The cut represents a reduction in approved study permits to 360,000 from the 2023 levels, which were approximately 900,000. It won't, however, affect current permit holders or renewals, said reports.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

Canada has been the most preferred study destination for Indians. The trend seems to be diminishing amid a diplomatic row between the two countries. Indo-Canadian ties nosedived in September 2023 when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged New Delhi's involvement in the assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Earlier this month, a report said that the diplomatic dispute has led to an 86% drop in study permits issued to Indian students by Canada in the last quarter of 2023.

3/6

New Canadian policy requires attestation letter for permit applications

Canadian immigration minister Marc Miller said, "Ahead of the September 2024 semester, we are prepared to take necessary measures, including limiting visas, to ensure designated learning institutions provide adequate and sufficient student support as part of the academic experience." Under the new policy, starting January 22, 2024, student permit applications must include an attestation letter from a Canadian province or territory confirming their ability to accommodate the student.

4/6

Canadian government to review cap in 2025

All Canadian provinces have until March 31, 2024 to establish a mechanism for issuing the necessary attestation document. The Canadian government has announced its intention to review the cap in 2025. The majority of changes do not affect graduate, professional and doctoral programs.

5/6

Open work permits only for spouses of select students

Under the new guidelines, international students admitted under a curriculum licensing arrangement will no longer qualify for the Post-Graduate Work Permit. Moreover, open work permits will now only be available to spouses of international students enrolled in master's or doctoral programs. Spouses of undergraduate and college students will no longer be eligible.

6/6

Increased cost of living

In December, the Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) increased the cost-of-living requirement for international students from CAD 10,000 (Rs. 6,17,224.20) to CAD 20,635 (Rs.12,73,581.95). This adjustment, attributed to escalating inflation and acknowledging the financial hurdles confronting many international students, is framed by the government as a measure to enhance students' preparedness for the genuine cost of living in Canada.