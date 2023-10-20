Canada withdraws 41 diplomats as India revokes immunity

Canada has withdrawn its 41 diplomats from India amid bilateral tensions

Canada has withdrawn 41 diplomats from India amid bilateral tensions over the assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said India formally conveyed its plans to "unethically" revoke diplomatic immunity for all but 21 Canadian diplomats and dependents by Friday. She added that the safety of 41 diplomats and their 42 dependents was at risk.

Why does this story matter?

Previously, India asked Canada to reduce its diplomatic presence in New Delhi, citing parity in mutual diplomatic presence and "interference of Canadian diplomats" in India's internal affairs. This came after Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of orchestrating Nijjar's killing, resulting in both countries expelling one of each other's diplomats. Notably, Khalistanis have carried out multiple attacks on Indian consulates in Canada.

This is against international law: Joly

"We have facilitated their safe departure from India," Joly said, adding that the Canadian diplomats and their families have left. She said, "Revoking the diplomatic immunity of 41 diplomats is not only unprecedented but also contrary to international law," citing the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. However, she said that Canada doesn't plan to retaliate to not "aggravate the situation."

Need diplomats on the ground now more than ever: Joly

"Canada will continue to defend international law, which applies to all nations and will continue to engage with India. Now more than ever we need diplomats on the ground and we need to talk to one another," she added. Canada's Refugees and Citizenship Minister Marc Miller said that the visa application centers for Canada are run by third-party contractors and won't be affected.

No reason to dispute Canada's allegations: Australia's intelligence chief

Recently, Australia's intelligence chief, Mike Burgess, said he has "no reason to dispute" Canada's allegations. India has rejected Canada's allegations concerning Nijjar's killing and asked it to present evidence. Canada, on the other hand, has asked India to cooperate in the investigations. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India has given "loads of information" to Canada about anti-India elements operating on its soil.