Nijjar row: Trudeau wants India to cooperate in murder probe

Written by Snehadri Sarkar September 22, 2023 | 01:53 pm 2 min read

Trudeau wants India to cooperate in Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder probe

Amid the diplomatic row between India and Canada over the murder of Khalistani leader and Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reportedly urged New Delhi on Thursday to cooperate in the investigation. Furthermore, Trudeau stated that Ottawa would not make its evidence on the alleged murder of the Sikh separatist leader public.

Why does this story matter?

India and Canada's relations have plummeted to an all-time low following Trudeau's allegations of the Indian government's involvement in the killing of Khalistani leader Nijjar in Canada in June. India has called the allegations baseless and politically motivated. In reprisal, both nations have expelled each other's diplomats, and India suspended visa services for Canadians on Thursday.

Details on Canadian government's findings in Nijjar murder probe

It has been learned that the Canadian government has been gathering human and signals intelligence during its months-long probe into the death of the Khalistani leader. Sources in the know told the news outlet CBC News that no Indian officials have denied the claims of the Indian government's involvement in Nijjar's killing when questioned behind closed doors.

Not looking to provoke or cause problems: Trudeau

"There is no question, India is a country of growing importance and a country that we need to continue to work with not just in a region but around the world, and we are not looking to provoke or cause problems," Trudeau stated during a press conference. "But we are unequivocal about the importance of the rule of law and unequivocal about of the importance of protecting Canadians and standing up for values," ANI quoted him as saying.

Canada yet to provide specific information regarding allegations: Bagchi

Meanwhile, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday that Ottawa has not shared any specific details regarding its claims. "We are willing to look at any specific information that is provided to us, but so far, we have received no specific information from Canada," the MEA official asserted. Reportedly, the allegations were raised by Trudeau when he was in India for the G20 Summit.

