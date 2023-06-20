World

Canada: Police may have found missing Indian student's dead body

Canada: Police may have found missing Indian student's dead body

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 20, 2023 | 06:52 pm 1 min read

The student went missing on Friday morning (local time)

The Canadian police have found a body that they believe is that of a missing 20-year-old Indian student from Gujarat, reported PTI. Per reports, Vishay Patel, went missing on Friday morning (local time). Officials said the dead body was discovered near the Assiniboine River and the Highway 110 bridge, east of Brandon City in the Manitoba province, Canada, on Sunday evening (local time).

Patel was last seen leaving his residence in car

According to PTI, Patel's family members were searching for him when they found clothing near the Assiniboine River and Highway 110 bridge on Sunday evening. They called the emergency services, after which a deceased man was spotted. Patel, a student at Assiniboine Community College, was last seen on home video surveillance leaving his residence in a gray Honda Civic.

Share this timeline