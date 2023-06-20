World

Missing Titanic submersible: Five onboard, 70 hours of oxygen left

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan June 20, 2023 | 06:09 pm 2 min read

Missing Titanic submersible is left with only 70 hours of oxygen

A rescue operation was underway on a war-footing basis in the Atlantic Ocean to locate the missing submersible carrying five people toward the Titanic wreck. Those feared onboard include billionaire Hamish Harding of the United Kingdom, well-known French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood. Meanwhile, the United States Coast Guard warned that the vessel was left with only 70 hours of oxygen.

Titanic-bound submersible lost contact 45 minutes after submerging on Sunday

The vessel reportedly submerged on Sunday morning, and its support vessel—Canada's research icebreaker Polar Prince—lost contact with it about an hour and 45 minutes later, authorities said, per The Independent. "We anticipate there is somewhere between 70 and the full 96 hours available at this point," said Rear Admiral John Mauger of the US Coast Guard.

US Coast Guard seeks help from Canadian Coast Guard, Navy

The US Coast Guard has sent two C-130 Hercules aircraft to search for the submersible on the surface of the water and has been joined by a Canadian C-130 and a P8 aircraft equipped with underwater sonar capability. The Coast Guard has also sought help from the Canadian Coast Guard, the US Navy, and private agencies to assist in underwater searches.

Know about Titanic tour expedition

OceanGate Expeditions, a company that offers tours to the Titanic wreckage for $250,000/person, also said it is "exploring and mobilizing all options to bring the crew back safely." For that price, it offers an eight-day expedition to see the wreck 3,800m (12,500ft) beneath the Atlantic. Stockton Rush, the company's CEO, who called the vessel "rock solid," is also reported to be on board.

Know about people onboard missing vessel

Among the five people onboard, three have so far been confirmed—Harding, Dawood, and his son Suleman. Harding is the Chairman of Dubai-based Action Aviation, and Dawood is the vice chairman of Engro Corporation, a conglomerate in Pakistan. Reportedly, the vessel weighs 10,432kg and can reach 13,100 feet deep. A full dive to the wreck, including descent and ascent, is said to take eight hours.

