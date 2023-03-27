World

Either Imran Khan or we will get murdered: Pakistan minister

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Mar 27, 2023, 12:55 pm 3 min read

Pakistan minister has openly threatened to kill former PM Imran Khan

In a shocking development, Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah threatened to kill former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday for supposedly jeopardizing the country's politics. Sanaullah claimed that animosity between his party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had reached a point where only one of the two could survive. Meanwhile, the PTI and others condemned him for the remarks.

Why does this story matter?

Khan (70), a cricketer-turned-politician, is wanted in several cases but has been evading police for nearly a month due to hundreds of followers.

Instead, he has described the government's action as a political ploy by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif family-led regime.

Since being deposed in April 2022, Khan has been campaigning across the country for months, seeking early elections.

'Either Imran Khan or we will get murdered': Rana Sanaullah

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Sanaullah said "either Imran Khan or we will get murdered." The minister claimed that his party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's existence is in jeopardy and it will go to any extent to settle a score with Khan. "Imran Khan has turned politics into enmity. He is now our enemy and he will be treated like that," he said.

Pakistan Minister says anarchy prevails in the country

Sanaullah went on to say that Khan does not believe in democracy and a peaceful political environment in Pakistan. When asked if his remarks against Khan could result in anarchy, he said, "Anarchy already prevails. What else is there to anarchy."

Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf slams Sanaullah

Soon after the video of the PML-N leader's interview went viral, PTI's Fawad Chaudhry said Sanaullah's remarks merely confirmed "an already known fact that he and his party were not democratic." Addressing a press conference Chaudhry questioned whether the PML-N was running a gang or doing politics, adding that the country's Supreme Court was "right" in calling the PML-N the "Sicilian mafia."

PTI leader Shireen Mazari seeks judicial intervention on minister's comments

'Government intended to crush Imran Khan'; other leaders reacted

Other leaders also reacted sharply to Sanaullah's remarks. PTI's Murad Saeed expressed concerns, saying the minister openly talked about "eliminating Imran." Shafqat Mahmood of the party also said that the government did not care about its actions because it intended to "crush Imran Khan." "Dream on Rana Sanaullah and be ready to be politically wiped out in the next elections," Mahmood added.

Khan accused Sanaullah of planning to assassinate him

Prior to the alleged threat on Sunday, PTI chief Khan blamed "those in power," including Sanaullah, for the November gun attack on him at a rally in Pakistan's Punjab's Wazirabad. He also named Prime Minister Sharif and a senior official of Pakistan's premier intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), for their involvement in the assassination plot.