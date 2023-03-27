World

2 wounded in California gurudwara shootout; hate crime ruled out

Written by Prateek Talukdar Mar 27, 2023, 10:51 am

Two persons suffered gunshot wounds on Sunday at a gurudwara in California, US

Two persons suffered gunshot wounds on Sunday at 2:30 pm (local time) at the Bradshaw Gurudwara in Sacramento, California, United States. Both were reported to be in critical condition, while a suspect remains at large. The police ruled out the possibility of a hate crime, citing personal rivalry. Reportedly, three people got into a fight on the gurudwara premises, which escalated into a shootout.

One of the shooters on the run

The incident occurred during the Sacramento Sikh Society's Nagar Kirtan parade, for which the roads were closed. Sacramento County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Amar Gandhi said that one of the three suspects was an Indian man. He claimed that three people were fighting when Suspect 1 shot Suspect 2's friend. In retaliation, Suspect 2 shot Suspect 1 and took off.

Injuries not considered life-threatening: Police