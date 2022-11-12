World

Trump may announce 2024 US presidential bid on November 15

Trump may announce 2024 US presidential bid on November 15

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Nov 12, 2022, 12:08 pm 3 min read

Donald Trump also castigated Joe Biden administration for violent crimes and dirty airports

The former United States president, Donald Trump, who campaigned for this year's midterm elections, may announce plans to run for US presidential election in 2024 on Tuesday, his adviser Jason Miller said. The revelation comes after months of speculations that he will be ready to re-enter the fray to make a White House comeback. Incumbent Trump had lost to Joe Biden in 2020 election.

Context Why does this story matter?

The development comes after the win of Republicans in mid-term elections.

Meanwhile, Trump is facing several legal challenges, including numerous probes that might result in indictments.

The list also includes an investigation into hundreds of classified documents the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida and the ongoing state and federal probes regarding the 2020 US presidential election.

Statement What exactly did Trump's adviser say?

"President Trump is going to announce on Tuesday that he will be running for president. And it is going to be a very professional, very buttoned announcement," Miller told in a radio show 'War Room'. According to him, Trump had iterated that 'there doesn't need to be any question' about his intentions to take another shot at the presidency.

Quote Trump is 'fired up' for next elections

"Of course, I am running, I'm going to do this, and I want to make sure people know that I am fired up and we have got to get the country back on track," Miller quoted Trump as saying.

Details Will reveal plans at Mar-a-Lago home: Miller

Trump is expected to make the announcement at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, according to reports. Miller said team Trump anticipates a large audience and hundreds of media members for the event. To recall, Miller supported Trump during the 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns and continued to do so as an advisor to him after the election.

Information Castigated Biden administraion

Days after US President Joe Biden said that a Republican victory in the midterm elections was a sign of a weak democracy, Trump made a firm choice. "I will probably have to do it again, but stay tuned," Trump said while hinting at a possible presidential tenure. He also castigated the Biden administration for violent crime and dirty airports.

Twitter Post Watch: Trump's speaking at the Ohio rally

Trump Teases ‘Very Big Announcement’ Due After Midterms



Former US President Donald Trump announced at his rally in Ohio Monday night - one day before the “critical… country-saving” midterms took place - that he would make a “very big announcement next week. pic.twitter.com/7odiENLBlH — Dialogue works (@NRA2412098) November 8, 2022

Presidential election Will formalize everything very soon: Trump

Since losing his re-election bid in 2020 to Biden, Trump has been explicit about his plans to contest in the 2024 presidential polls. In recent days, the former US president has revealed his intentions clearly, with him saying only last week that he will "very, very, very probably" run again for the White House and officially formalize everything "very, very soon."