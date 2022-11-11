World

COVID-19 vaccination boosts cancer treatment efficacy in patients: Study

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Nov 11, 2022, 05:49 pm 2 min read

Since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in early 2020, its vaccines have become a point of discussion for several reasons. While these jabs have helped protect millions of lives worldwide from the virus, scientists have been studying and testing their effects on the human body. One of those studies has now claimed that the COVID-19 vaccine can also help treat cancer.

According to a new study conducted by the Universities of Bonn and Shanxi, nasopharyngeal cancer drugs worked more effectively in COVID-19 vaccinated patients than in unvaccinated ones. The nasopharyngeal cancer is a very rare type of neck and head cancer with starts behind the nose, the upper part of your throat. This area is called the nasopharynx.

According to ScienceAlert, the researchers examined 1,537 patients' records from 23 hospitals, receiving treatment for nasopharyngeal cancer. Out of this, 373 patients were vaccinated with the SinoVac COVID-19 vaccine used in China before they started their cancer treatment.

As per the study, COVID-19 vaccination also boosts the immune response. "It was feared that the vaccine would not be compatible with anti-PD-1 therapy," the Institute of Molecular Medicine and Experimental Immunology's Dr. Jian Li stated. Furthermore, Dr. Jian also confirmed that this risk is genuine for nasopharyngeal cancer, which affects the upper respiratory tract.

Cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide, causing 10 million deaths in 2020. In 2021, India had 1.9-2 million cancer cases. As per reports, one in 10 individuals in India will develop cancer during their lifetime. India also has a poor cancer detection rate, with breast (29%), lung (15%), and cervical (33%) cancers being detected in stages 1 and 2.