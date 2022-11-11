World

Nawaz Sharif may return after Pakistan government issues diplomatic passport

Nawaz Sharif may return after Pakistan government issues diplomatic passport

Written by Prateek Talukdar Nov 11, 2022, 02:50 pm 3 min read

Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan is expected to bolster the ruling PML-N party

The Pakistan government has issued a diplomatic passport to the former prime minister and the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif after clearance from its Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This paves the way for Sharif's return to the country. The passport is issued for a period of five years and was sent through the passport and immigration office, The Express Tribune reported.

Context Why does this story matter?

The previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had canceled Sharif's diplomatic passport after he was convicted by the court of corruption.

Sharif has been living in a self-imposed exile in London since 2019 after receiving bail on medical grounds.

The PTI government was ousted in April following a no-confidence motion and PML-N took over and an ordinary passport was issued to Sharif.

Previous development Sharif had gone to London for treatment

Pakistan's law entitles former prime ministers and presidents to have diplomatic passports. Sharif was granted bail for eight weeks in October 2019 and was allowed to travel abroad for four weeks for treatment. Since then, he is in London. The ordinary passport is valid for 10 years, which was issued to him after his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif took the reins of the government.

Background PTI government had refused to renew Sharif's passport

Shehbaz Sharif came to power after the former PTI government led by premier Imran Khan, who recently had a close shave with an assassination attempt, was shown the door. The PTI government refused to renew Sharif's passport in February 2021. Then interior minister Sheikh Rashid stated that Sharif could be issued special travel documents facilitating his return home.

Court order Maryam Nawaz had hinted at Sharif's return

Addressing a press conference in London earlier this month, PML-N vice president and Nawaz's daughter, Maryam Nawaz, hinted at his return home saying "no case is left." This came after the Islamabad High Court ruled that the trial court's order against the Sharif family in the Avenfield House case was incorrect. The very case had brought about Sharif's "downfall."

Information What is the Avenfield House case?

The Avenfield House is an apartment block in London's Park Lane, which is adjacent to Hyde Park — one of London's most expensive districts. Following the Panama Papers leak, the Sharifs were accused of owning four flats there worth Rs. 63 crore accumulated through illegal means. Sharif's three children and his son-in-law Captain (retired) Safdar were accused of corruption.

Details Sharif's return could send ripples across Pakistan's political landscape

Nawaz Sharif has served as Pakistan's PM three times while the current PM, Shehbaz Sharif has been the CM of Punjab province thrice, making his tenure the longest in the history of Punjab's chief ministership. Meanwhile, Imran Khan is rallying to muster support against the Sharif family and phishing for an early election, claiming that his opponents colluded with the US to oust him.