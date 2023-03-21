World

'Absolutely unacceptable': US condemns attack on Indian consulate by pro-Khalistanis

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 21, 2023, 12:23 pm 2 min read

That vandalism, it's just absolutely unacceptable, said White House's John Kirby (Photo credit: Twitter/@simonateba)

The United States (US) on Monday condemned the attack on the Indian Consulate General in San Francisco, saying the vandalism was "absolutely unacceptable," reported PTI. Reportedly, on Sunday, a group of protesters shouting pro-Khalistan slogans broke open the security barriers and installed two Khalistani banners inside the consulate premises. They also hit the doors and windows of the building with iron rods.

US State Department working with local authorities: White House

John Kirby, the National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications at the White House, told reporters, "The State Department's diplomatic security service is working with local authorities to properly investigate." Meanwhile, Jake Sullivan, the national security advisor to President Joe Biden, tweeted that the administration is committed to the safety and security of the Indian consulate and the diplomats who work with them.

Arrests of Amritpal Singh's aides triggered protests in 4 countries

To note, the pro-Khalistani protest in San Francisco was organized following the arrests of self-styled radical preacher Amritpal Singh's aides by the Punjab Police in India. According to reports, coordinated anti-India﻿ protests have also erupted in countries such as Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom (UK), amid the ongoing crackdown on Singh and his associates in the country.