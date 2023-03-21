World

92-year-old media magnate Rupert Murdoch to marry for 5th time

92-year-old media magnate Rupert Murdoch to marry for 5th time

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 21, 2023, 12:08 pm 1 min read

Rupert Murdoch is set to marry Ann Lesley Smith in late summer (Photo credit: Twitter/@@smc429)

Media magnate Rupert Murdoch announced on Monday that he is set to marry for the fifth time at the age of 92 years, reported the New York Post. The chairman of News Corporation got engaged to Ann Lesley Smith (66), the former San Francisco Police Department chaplain, on Friday. "We're both looking forward to spending the second half of our lives together," Murdoch said.

This would be my last marriage: Murdoch

Talking to the New York Post, one of his own publications, Murdoch said, "I was very nervous. I dreaded falling in love - but I knew this would be my last. It better be. I'm happy." Meanwhile, Smith, a widow for 14 years, said, "For us both, it's a gift from God. We met last September." The wedding will take place in late summer.