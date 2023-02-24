Lifestyle

US: Drug turning people into zombies? Explaining the weird situation

Written by Sneha Das Edited by Lahari Basu Feb 24, 2023, 12:04 pm 3 min read

This new drug called xylazine is turning humans into zombies

A deadly new drug called xylazine or tranq has recently wreaked havoc in a few cities in the United States of America by causing zombie-like effects in humans. The drug has sedative, analgesic, and muscle relaxant properties and is causing frightening symptoms like skin rotting. Xylazine is non-opioid and is not safe for humans at all. Here's more you need to know about it!

What is Xylazine?

Xylazine is an animal tranquilizer drug mixed with Fentanyl and is being sold illicitly for a few bucks per bag on the streets in the US. It can cause long hours of insensibility among users, accompanied by slow breathing. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid, much stronger than morphine. Being used for pain management in medicine, it is also often abused for its opioid properties.

The zombie drug was approved by FDA for veterinary purposes

The country's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the zombie drug for veterinary purposes and for cutting heroin. However, recently the drug was found in fentanyl and other illicit drugs and the dealers are aware that adding fentanyl lengthens the hit and mimics the high created by heroin. The drug puts users in a semi-conscious state while decaying their skin.

Here are the most common symptoms experienced by people

Some of the most common symptoms of the drug include excessive sleepiness, respiratory depression, and raw wounds that can become severe with time and repeated exposure can cause them to spread rapidly. A scaly crust of dead tissue called eschar might be formed if left untreated and require amputation. It can make users unconscious with higher doses as xylazine works as a tranquilizer.

2,668 people died in 2021 due to a xylazine overdose

"Tranq is basically zombifying people's bodies. Until nine months ago, I never had wounds. Now, there are holes in my legs and feet," a 28-year-old man told Sky News. People with substance use disorders claimed that xylazine killed the joy associated with getting high. According to the New York City Health Department, a xylazine overdose killed around 2,668 people in New York City.

Xylazine was first discovered in Philadelphia

Fentanyl cut with xylazine can cause users to pass out and reawaken many hours later. This can also cause them to suffer from injuries like getting hit by a car or even sexual assault. Xylazine first emerged in Philadelphia before it moved to San Francisco and then to Los Angeles. Currently, xylazine is not listed under controlled substances in the federal Controlled Substances Act.