Harvard considers $500M workforce investment to end Trump's funding freeze

Harvard University is said to be considering a $500 million investment in workforce training programs. The move is part of a potential settlement with the White House and would help the university regain access to over $2 billion in frozen federal funds. The ongoing dispute stems from accusations of antisemitism and concerns over DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) practices, admissions, and international student enrollment at Harvard.

Negotiation details Harvard won't pay direct fine to government The Donald Trump administration is open to colleges, including Harvard, paying penalties through contributions to workforce training programs. However, Harvard has ruled out paying a direct fine to the government. The university's deal doesn't include appointing a federal monitor, which has been a sticking point in negotiations. Columbia University accepted an independent monitor for compliance oversight over three years as part of its agreement with the administration.

Ongoing disputes Lawsuits and public condemnation mark Harvard's response Harvard has filed multiple lawsuits against the administration and publicly condemned its campaign. Despite converging on the financial sum and channeling money to workforce programs, a final deal is yet to be agreed upon. The Trump administration is likely to insist on some kind of strong enforcement mechanism for Harvard as part of a deal.