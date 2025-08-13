Harvard considers $500M workforce investment to end Trump's funding freeze
What's the story
Harvard University is said to be considering a $500 million investment in workforce training programs. The move is part of a potential settlement with the White House and would help the university regain access to over $2 billion in frozen federal funds. The ongoing dispute stems from accusations of antisemitism and concerns over DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) practices, admissions, and international student enrollment at Harvard.
Negotiation details
Harvard won't pay direct fine to government
The Donald Trump administration is open to colleges, including Harvard, paying penalties through contributions to workforce training programs. However, Harvard has ruled out paying a direct fine to the government. The university's deal doesn't include appointing a federal monitor, which has been a sticking point in negotiations. Columbia University accepted an independent monitor for compliance oversight over three years as part of its agreement with the administration.
Ongoing disputes
Lawsuits and public condemnation mark Harvard's response
Harvard has filed multiple lawsuits against the administration and publicly condemned its campaign. Despite converging on the financial sum and channeling money to workforce programs, a final deal is yet to be agreed upon. The Trump administration is likely to insist on some kind of strong enforcement mechanism for Harvard as part of a deal.
Ongoing challenges
Broader implications for Harvard
Even if a deal is struck with the White House, it may not end all of Harvard's problems with the administration. The Trump administration has used various tactics to pressure Harvard into complying with its demands. These include threatening to revoke its tax-exempt status and seize hundreds of millions of dollars in patents from the school. The administration has also tried to prevent Harvard from enrolling international students, leading to legal challenges by the university.