Indian Railways introduces round trip ticketing for Chhath, Diwali travel

Start booking your onward journey from August 14, 2025, for trips between October 13-26. Right after that, you can lock in your discounted return ticket (for travel between November 17-December 1), skipping the usual 60-day wait. Just use the connecting journey feature online or at reservation counters.

Things to remember

To score the discount, both journeys need to be for the same group, class, and route.

The offer doesn't cover premium trains like Rajdhani or Vande Bharat and only applies to the base fare of your return trip.

Tickets are non-refundable and non-changeable—and you can't stack this with other discounts.