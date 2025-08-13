Indian Railways introduces round trip ticketing for Chhath, Diwali travel
Planning to head home for Diwali or Chhath Puja this year?
Indian Railways is making things a bit easier with a new "Round Trip Package"—you get 20% off the base fare when you book confirmed return tickets.
The goal: help more people travel comfortably and cut down on the festival rush.
How to book your onward journey
Start booking your onward journey from August 14, 2025, for trips between October 13-26.
Right after that, you can lock in your discounted return ticket (for travel between November 17-December 1), skipping the usual 60-day wait.
Just use the connecting journey feature online or at reservation counters.
Things to remember
To score the discount, both journeys need to be for the same group, class, and route.
The offer doesn't cover premium trains like Rajdhani or Vande Bharat and only applies to the base fare of your return trip.
Tickets are non-refundable and non-changeable—and you can't stack this with other discounts.