Smartworks launches in Singapore, 1st move outside India
Smartworks, India's biggest managed coworking space provider, just launched in Singapore—its first move outside India.
With over 12 million sq. ft. already under management at home, the company is aiming to become a major coworking name across Asia.
Financials and client mix
Smartworks saw a 21% jump in revenue in the latest quarter, hitting ₹379 crore, while profits swung from a ₹23 crore loss to a ₹16 crore gain on a non-GAAP basis.
After using IPO funds to clear ₹114 crore of high-interest debt, they're on stronger financial ground.
Their client base is more varied than most—IT/ITES makes up 42% (lower than the usual 60%), with manufacturing and BFSI also in the mix—and their spaces are nearly 90% full.
The company is now valued at over ₹5,200 crore.