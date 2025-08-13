Smartworks launches in Singapore, 1st move outside India

Financials and client mix

Smartworks saw a 21% jump in revenue in the latest quarter, hitting ₹379 crore, while profits swung from a ₹23 crore loss to a ₹16 crore gain on a non-GAAP basis.

After using IPO funds to clear ₹114 crore of high-interest debt, they're on stronger financial ground.

Their client base is more varied than most—IT/ITES makes up 42% (lower than the usual 60%), with manufacturing and BFSI also in the mix—and their spaces are nearly 90% full.

The company is now valued at over ₹5,200 crore.