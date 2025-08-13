How South Korea's ex-first lady will spend time in jail  

Kim Keon Hee, the former first lady of South Korea , has been arrested and is currently being held at the Seoul Nambu Detention Center. The facility is relatively new, having opened in 2011, and is one of the few in South Korea managed by a female warden. Kim will be treated like other inmates, but her daily routine will be slightly adjusted due to her high-profile status.

Legal proceedings Kim's arrest A court issued an arrest warrant for Kim on Tuesday, citing concerns that she might destroy evidence in an ongoing investigation. The probe involves allegations of bribery, stock fraud, and influence peddling. Kim's lawyers have denied the accusations and dismissed reports about gifts she allegedly received in return for favors as groundless speculation.

Family in jail Kim's husband also behind bars Kim's husband, former President Yoon Suk Yeol, is also behind bars. He is facing charges of insurrection over his failed attempt to impose martial law. The couple had lived in a spacious apartment in an upscale district of Seoul before Yoon was ousted from office for the martial law decree.

Prison routine What is the daily routine of an inmate? According to Reuters, Kim's solitary cell has a small table for meals and work, and she sleeps on a floor mattress. She will have separate access to a common shower room and outdoor exercise for an hour daily, except Sundays. Her meals are the same as other inmates, usually traditional Korean fare costing about 1,500 won ($1.08) per meal.