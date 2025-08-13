Iran sends its remaining nuclear scientists into hiding; know why
What's the story
Iran has reportedly moved its remaining nuclear scientists into hiding after at least 14 Iranian researchers were killed during a 12-day conflict with Israel in June. Over 15 of these scientists have left their homes and universities, seeking refuge in undisclosed locations across Tehran or along the northern coast, The Telegraph reported. The paper reported that it has seen the names of more than 15 of these surviving scientists on a list of about 100 held by Israel.
New recruits
New group of scientists ready to take over
These scientists have been asked to decide whether to continue their work and risk further strikes or find another career. Israeli experts have claimed that a new group of Iranian nuclear scientists is ready to take over the work of their slain colleagues. They have been described as "dead men walking" despite tighter security measures such as safe houses and round-the-clock protection. The move comes amid fears that more assassinations may take place, further intensifying tensions between Iran and Israel.
Role reassignment
Surviving scientists may have taken on roles of slain colleagues
Israeli sources have indicated that some of the surviving scientists may have taken on the roles of their slain colleagues in Iran's nuclear weaponization program. This includes experts in explosives, neutron physics, and warhead design. Ronen Solomon, an Israeli intelligence and defense analyst, noted that while eliminated scientists focused on warhead design, those who remain are equally strategic targets due to their expertise in delivery systems.
Civilian focus
Iran denies running nuclear weapons program
Despite the ongoing tensions, Iran has consistently denied running a nuclear weapons program. The country insists its nuclear work is purely for civilian purposes. However, Israeli experts remain skeptical of this claim, given decades of Iranian work on nuclear energy, and Western powers claim that nuclear weapons development has left the country with a deep pool of knowledge and trained scientists. These scientists could continue any efforts to produce warheads for Iran's ballistic missile program, experts said.
Targeted strikes
Targeted killings began on June 13
The targeted killings of Iranian nuclear scientists by Israel began on June 13, when nine were killed in the first wave of strikes. These scientists were described as having "decades of accumulated experience in the development of nuclear weapons." Israeli ambassador to France Joshua Zarka clarified that they were targeted not for their knowledge but "because of the fight that they were personally involved in, the creation and the fabrication and the production of (a) nuclear weapon."