Iran sends its remaining nuclear scientists into hiding; know why 

Iran has reportedly moved its remaining nuclear scientists into hiding after at least 14 Iranian researchers were killed during a 12-day conflict with Israel in June. Over 15 of these scientists have left their homes and universities, seeking refuge in undisclosed locations across Tehran or along the northern coast, The Telegraph reported. The paper reported that it has seen the names of more than 15 of these surviving scientists on a list of about 100 held by Israel.

New recruits New group of scientists ready to take over These scientists have been asked to decide whether to continue their work and risk further strikes or find another career. Israeli experts have claimed that a new group of Iranian nuclear scientists is ready to take over the work of their slain colleagues. They have been described as "dead men walking" despite tighter security measures such as safe houses and round-the-clock protection. The move comes amid fears that more assassinations may take place, further intensifying tensions between Iran and Israel.

Role reassignment Surviving scientists may have taken on roles of slain colleagues Israeli sources have indicated that some of the surviving scientists may have taken on the roles of their slain colleagues in Iran's nuclear weaponization program. This includes experts in explosives, neutron physics, and warhead design. Ronen Solomon, an Israeli intelligence and defense analyst, noted that while eliminated scientists focused on warhead design, those who remain are equally strategic targets due to their expertise in delivery systems.

Civilian focus Iran denies running nuclear weapons program Despite the ongoing tensions, Iran has consistently denied running a nuclear weapons program. The country insists its nuclear work is purely for civilian purposes. However, Israeli experts remain skeptical of this claim, given decades of Iranian work on nuclear energy, and Western powers claim that nuclear weapons development has left the country with a deep pool of knowledge and trained scientists. These scientists could continue any efforts to produce warheads for Iran's ballistic missile program, experts said.