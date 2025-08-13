The temple was vandalized on August 10

Hindu temple in US vandalized; 4th such attack this year

By Snehil Singh 03:24 pm Aug 13, 2025

What's the story

The BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Greenwood, Indiana, was vandalized with anti-India graffiti reported on the night of August 10. The Hindu American Foundation alleged that pro-Khalistan separatists were behind the attack and shared images of the desecrated temple walls on social media. "For the 4th time in less than a year, a Hindu Mandir has been desecrated—this time the BAPS Mandir in Greenwood, IN. It's time elected officials move beyond empty condemnations and ensure perpetrators are held accountable," it said.