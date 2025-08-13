Hindu temple in US vandalized; 4th such attack this year
What's the story
The BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Greenwood, Indiana, was vandalized with anti-India graffiti reported on the night of August 10. The Hindu American Foundation alleged that pro-Khalistan separatists were behind the attack and shared images of the desecrated temple walls on social media. "For the 4th time in less than a year, a Hindu Mandir has been desecrated—this time the BAPS Mandir in Greenwood, IN. It's time elected officials move beyond empty condemnations and ensure perpetrators are held accountable," it said.
Official response
Consulate condemned desecration, in touch with law enforcement
The Consulate General of India in Chicago has strongly condemned the vandalism of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple. It said it is working with local authorities and community leaders to address the issue. The consulate described the desecration as "reprehensible" and said it was in touch with law enforcement agencies "for prompt action."
Twitter Post
Social media post showing vandalism
🇮🇳 भारत ने ग्रीनवुड, इंडियाना स्थित BAPS स्वामीनारायण मंदिर के मुख्य साइनबोर्ड से छेड़छाड़ की निंदा की । भारतीय वाणिज्य दूतावास ने समुदाय से संपर्क कर पुलिस से त्वरित कार्रवाई की मांग की। कांसुल जनरल ने श्रद्धालुओं व मेयर संग बैठक कर एकता, सतर्कता और शरारती तत्वों के खिलाफ आवाज… pic.twitter.com/1gXThNRjp8— Madhurendra kumar मधुरेन्द्र कुमार (@Madhurendra13) August 13, 2025
History of attacks
Similar incidents reported in other US states
The attack took place just days before Krishna Janmashtami on August 16. In March, an unknown perpetrator defiled the BAPS Hindu temple in California. At the time, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal labeled the crime "despicable" and urged US law enforcement officials to take strong measures against those responsible. Before that, the BAPS Hindu temple in California's Sacramento was desecrated in September 2024 with graffiti, saying "Hindus go back!"