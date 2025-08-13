Why Mark Zuckerberg's neighbors in California are miffed

For over a decade, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been quietly transforming the Crescent Park neighborhood in Palo Alto, California . Since 2011, he has spent over $110 million buying up homes on two streets, creating a private compound. Neighbors say the years of construction and heavy surveillance have significantly altered their once-peaceful community, creating a more closed-off environment.

Property expansion The tech billionaire's property collection Zuckerberg's property journey in Crescent Park started with a 5,600-square-foot house on Edgewood Drive, Palo Alto's oldest home. Over the years, he has bought at least 11 homes under nature-themed LLCs like Pine Burrow and Seed Breeze. The properties have been extensively remodeled, with some houses demolished and replaced by structures featuring large basements and recreational spaces.

Community impact Disruptions and violations The construction work has brought constant disturbances to the neighborhood, with large vehicles blocking driveways and damaging residents' cars. Michael Kieschnick, a long-time resident, expressed his frustration saying, "No neighborhood wants to be occupied." The transformation of these properties has also led to complaints about their use beyond residential purposes. One house reportedly operates as a private school for 14 children, violating local zoning regulations.

Security concerns Controversial security measures and city favoritism allegations Zuckerberg's spokesperson Aaron McLear said security measures are necessary due to "specific, credible threats" against the Meta CEO. Critics argue that the City of Palo Alto has been too accommodating toward Zuckerberg's requests. Despite being denied by the city's Architectural Review Board in 2016, his plans were implemented through individual permits over time. Residents also feel city authorities give Zuckerberg preferential treatment, citing parking restrictions for his events and use of city officers for event support as examples.