National Guard deployed in DC after Trump takes over police

United States National Guard troops have begun appearing on the streets of Washington DC, following President Donald Trump 's decision to take over the city's police force. The move comes as Trump claims violent crime in the capital is "out of control." Armored vehicles have been spotted across urban centers and tourist sites since Tuesday evening, with around 800 National Guard troops and 500 federal law enforcement agents expected to be deployed.

Authoritarian push Mayor calls for residents to protect city autonomy Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has slammed the troop deployment as an "authoritarian push." The Democrat mayor has called on residents to "protect our city, to protect our autonomy, to protect our home rule and get to the other side of this guy and make sure we elect a Democratic House so that we have a backstop to this authoritarian push," the New York Times reported.

Crime response Arrests just the beginning of a month-long campaign Federal agents have already arrested 23 people on various charges, including homicide and drug dealing. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said these arrests are just the beginning of a month-long campaign. "Over the course of the next month, the Trump administration will relentlessly pursue...arrest every violent criminal in the District who breaks the law, undermines public safety, and endangers law-abiding Americans," she said. FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that FBI agents were involved in about half of those arrests.