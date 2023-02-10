Lifestyle

Yoga for better sleep? Do these asanas before bedtime

Sleeping is one of the most important activities for us humans as it is when our body works to support brain function and maintain our physical health. However, for many around the world, it is difficult to fall asleep on time, for which we often resort to medication. Surprisingly, doing these five yoga asanas before bedtime may aid in a good night's sleep.

Savasana or corpse pose

Savasana, which is also called the corpse pose, is an easy-peasy asana that can help you sleep better. All you have to do is lie down on a flat surface, place your hands on your sides, and keep your feet apart. As you do that, close your eyes, relax, breathe deeply, and focus on each breath slowly. You will fall asleep in no time!

Balasana or child's pose

Kneel on the floor and sit back on your heels. Bend forward until your thighs and chest are in contact. You can rest your hands by the side or extend them ahead. Hold for three-five minutes. Doing this pose can calm the constant chattering in your mind and relieve any tension in your body, both of which are essential for sound sleep.

Uttanasana or forward bending pose

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, raising your arms above your head. Now slowly bend at the hip to fold your torso forward and let your knees bend slightly. Try to touch the floor with your palms. You can also let your arms hang loosely by your side, if the former position looks difficult. Hold for three deep breaths.

Halasana or plow pose

Begin by lying on your back and placing your arms beside you. Inhale and use your abdominal muscles to lift your feet off the ground and raise your legs 90 degrees in the air. Once done, gently bring them down to 180 degrees over your head till your toes touch the ground. Keep breathing normally and hold for a few seconds. It's done!

Viparita Karani or legs up the wall pose

This yoga asana is simple and may switch on your sleep mode in a jiffy. Sit close to a wall and lie back on your yoga mat. Scoot your buttocks as close to the wall as possible and then raise your legs up straight. Place your hands by your sides, focus on your breathing, and maintain this position for a few minutes.