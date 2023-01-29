Lifestyle

Here are 5 signs you are consuming too much sugar

Written by Rishabh Raj Jan 29, 2023

Sugar tastes good, no doubt, but including too much of it in your diet can be detrimental to your overall health and wellness. From contributing to poor skin health and making you feel sluggish and irritable to causing sleep issues, sugar can lead you to experience many adverse effects on your health. Here are five signs that you are consuming too much sugar.

You feel hungry most of the time

An increased appetite is the first sign that indicates you are consuming too much sugar. Sugary treats and ultra-processed food lack protein, fiber, and healthy fats. You might feel full after having such food, but soon you start feeling hungry as your body doesn't get enough nutrients it needs to function properly. That might also lead to compulsive eating, leading you to gain weight.

You are too tired to complete everyday tasks

If you consume foods that are high in sugar, you feel tired almost always and do not have enough energy to complete day-to-day tasks. Sugar gets absorbed and digested easily, giving you an instant boost of energy, but that energy is depleted quickly. The energy spikes do not last long since most foods high in sugar are nutrition deficient.

You are feeling irritable

You get moody, irritable, and feel on edge when you are eating too much sugar. The sudden rise and fall in blood sugar levels make you feel sluggish and irritable. After consuming a lot of sugar, your insulin levels spike leading to low glucose levels in your bloodstream. As a result, the blood glucose levels in your brain decrease as well.

You are having sleep issues

Consuming sugary items like tea or a cupcake before you go to bed can make it tough for you to fall asleep. Sugar gives you an instant boost of energy, thereby making it more difficult for you to sleep. As a result, you end up having restless nights and irregular sleep. And this irregular sleep makes you feel more sluggish the next morning.

Your skin health degrades

Too much intake of sugar can cause acne to pop up on your facial skin. Sugar triggers the production of androgen, which causes acne to form on your skin. Increased androgen levels contribute to excess oil production and inflammation. Another skin-related problem you might face due to a high intake of sugar is wrinkles. High glucose levels can accelerate skin aging.