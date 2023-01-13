Lifestyle

Cervical spondylosis: Meaning, causes, symptoms, and treatment

Written by Anujj Trehaan Jan 13, 2023, 02:48 pm 3 min read

Know everything about cervical spondylosis

Cervical spondylosis is a very common health ailment that can happen to anyone. However, its condition and symptoms worsen with age, with the maximum cases happening with older adults above the age of 60. In most instances, patients do not have any symptoms and if they occur, they are treated by non-surgical methods. Here's everything you should know about this health condition.

It is a wearing down of cartilage and disks

Cervical spondylosis is defined as the wearing and tearing down of cartilage, disks, bones, and ligaments in your neck. The cervical spine consists of seven vertebrates out of a total of 24 and begins right from the base of your skull. While changes in this region can begin to occur with age, the wearing down can happen even during your 30s.

Older adults and people who smoke are the most vulnerable

Age is the most important factor and hence, older adults are the most vulnerable. People who smoke or used to are also on its radar. Additionally, those who look overhead (like painters) or downward (plumbers and cobblers) for many hours are also likely to develop it. Construction workers, people with former neck injuries, and those with limited neck movements can also trigger this condition.

Bone spurs and osteoarthritis lead to cervical spondylosis

As you grow older, the dynamics of your spine change. Degeneration, which is when the disks of the spine wear down, can lead to cervical spondylosis. Even osteoarthritis can cause the cartilage in your neck joints to degenerate, making it a common occurrence in patients. Abnormal bone growth along the vertebrates in the neck, often called bone spurs, can also cause this health problem.

Neck pain/stiffness, dizziness, and muscle spasms hint toward this ailment

Cervical spondylosis may or may not have any signs or symptoms. However, when they do occur, they show up through neck pain or stiffness, which gets worse when you move your neck. Besides that, people down with this common health condition can also experience dizziness, headaches, muscle spasms, soreness in the neck, and clicking, grinding, or popping sounds upon moving the area concerned.

Massage, hot/cold packs, and medications can come to your rescue

Your doctor may suggest you undergo physical therapy as it will help you strengthen and stretch your neck. They may also suggest you put cold or hot packs to relieve pain and massage to relax. A therapeutic neck collar may be given to wear for a short time to avoid sudden movements. Oral medications include muscle relaxation, pain, and nerve impingement.