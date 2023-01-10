Lifestyle

Check out these five easy and delicious recipes using ragi

Written by Anujj Trehaan Jan 10, 2023, 11:58 pm 2 min read

Let's help you make a great winter menu. The super wholesome grain of ragi is the ultimate winter food that keeps one warm. The dishes made using this finger millet aren't only delicious, but also gluten-free, which aids in weight loss and managing diabetes. Let's check out five easy, toothsome, and must-try recipes using this desi superfood.

Ragi roti

Mix ragi flour, some chopped onions, grated carrots, curry leaves, cilantro, cumin seeds, sesame seeds, chili powder, and salt. Add some water and knead it into a dough. Now divide into small portions and make roti using a roller pin. Once done, place the roti on a non-stick pan, drizzle some oil to cook on both sides, and serve instantly.

Ragi dosa

Mix ragi flour, rice flour, urad dal flour, semolina, and some salt in a bowl. To this, add green chilis, onions, cumin seeds, ginger, coriander leaves, and buttermilk. Now add some water and make a thin batter. Allow it to ferment well. Next, heat a tawa on medium flame, pour a ladleful of this batter, apply oil, and cook on both sides.

Ragi cutlets

Grab a bowl and add chopped onions, carrots, cabbage, and mashed potatoes. Then add red chili powder, ginger-garlic paste, pepper, salt, and some garam masala powder. Add ragi flour and mix all the ingredients well and knead it into a semi-soft dough. Divide the dough into portions and make cutlets. Coat them with breadcrumbs and deep fry them until golden brown.

Ragi khichdi

Soak moong dal, rice, and ragi in water for an hour. Heat some ghee in a pressure cooker, add cumin seeds to it, and roast until they crackle. Then, add whole garam masala, turmeric powder, and green chilis, and saute. Add the soaked dal, rice, and ragi combination with some water and salt and pressure cook until soft. Serve hot.

Ragi wheat bread

Mix together ragi flour, wheat flour, some jaggery, refined oil, chopped spinach, yogurt, and baking soda in a bowl. Once done, spread this mixture on a baking tray and bake it for about 40 minutes at 180 degrees Celsius. Now take the dish out and cut the bread into even slices. Your ragi wheat bread is ready!