Arugula: Health benefits of this salad ingredient you must know

Jan 10, 2023

Arugula is loaded with heart-healthy nutrients and antioxidants

Also called salad rocket, arugula is a healthy green that originated in the Mediterranean region. Packed with a tarty, peppery, and slightly bitter flavor, arugula is high in essential nutrients like potassium, fiber, calcium, folate, and vitamins A, C, and K. These crunchy and fresh greens are also low in calories, fat, sugar, and carbohydrates. Here are five amazing health benefits of arugula leaves.

Takes care of your heart health

Packed with heart-friendly nutrients like vitamins A, C, and folate, arugula protects your heart and prevents the risk of cardiovascular diseases. The vitamin K in it helps push calcium into the bones and boosts your heart health. Folate helps maintain homocysteine levels in the blood which reduces the risk of heart ailments. The polyphenols and organosulfur compounds in it also prevent heart risks.

Reduces the risk of cancer

Arugula has sulfur-containing compounds called glucosinolates which help lower the risk of cancer. According to research, sulforaphane or indole-3-carbinol helps prevent cancer-related symptoms. Sulforaphane helps prevent the enzyme histone deacetylase (HDAC) which is associated with the progression of cancer cells. According to reports, cruciferous vegetables like arugula reduces the risk of breast cancer, prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, and lung cancer.

Promotes digestive functions

The high amounts of vitamin C and magnesium in arugula help promote digestive functions and prevents gastrointestinal disorders. The fluid and fiber in these healthy greens prevent indigestion and are great for your gut lining, intestines, colon, and other digestive organs. 100 grams of arugula leaves contain 1.6 grams of fiber and 91.71 grams of fluid. It also helps restore the body's optimal pH.

Helps prevent diabetes

Rich in fiber, arugula helps decrease your insulin level and hyperglycemia, thereby preventing the risk of type-2 diabetes. It also helps reduce cholesterol, total lipids, and triglycerides. The low sugar and carbs content in arugula also decreases the risk of diabetes. The alpha lipoic acids in these healthy greens can improve glucose transport into cells and prevent diabetic neuropathic complications.

Great for your skin

Rich in anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, arugula helps in slowing down the aging process and protects your skin against harmful UV rays. It also helps in preventing skin conditions like acne, dry skin, psoriasis, and eczema. Consuming these healthy leaves regularly will help boost cell elasticity and resilience. It also helps in the production of new skin cells and gives you a radiant glow.