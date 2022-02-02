Lifestyle

10 carbohydrate-rich foods that are super healthy

Feb 02, 2022

Carbohydrates are an essential part of our diet.

Carbohydrates have earned a bad reputation in recent decades. But not all carbs are bad for you. It is just refined carbs that you need to stay away from. A lot of unprocessed foods that are rich in carbohydrates offer high nutritional value and are in fact, important for you. Here are some healthy carb-rich foods you can safely add to your diet.

Context Here is what our expert says

There are three main macronutrients that are essential which are carbohydrates, proteins and fats.

Fiber is the fourth most important content of diet which although not absorbed by the body plays a key role in prevention of many diseases.

Carbohydrates, fiber and micronutrients (minerals and vitamins) are usually found bundled together in whole grains, fruits and root vegetables, healthier options to processed carbohydrates.

#1, 2 Quinoa; brown rice

1. Cooked quinoa has 70% carbs but is also an excellent source of essential minerals, fiber, and protein. These essential nutrients aid in weight loss. 2. Brown rice is another whole grain that is widely popular among rice lovers who want to shed extra kilos. Notably, one cup of cooked brown rice has 36 grams of carbs and is also rich in antioxidants.

#3, 4 Sweet potatoes; corn

3. One baked sweet potato has 23.61 grams of carbohydrates with the skin on. Sweet potato is also rich in vitamin A, vitamin C, and potassium. Studies have shown that some carbohydrate molecules in purple-colored sweet potatoes might offer antioxidant benefits. 4. Corn is a healthy side dish. Notably, 100 grams of corn has 25 grams of carbohydrates. It also regulates blood sugar levels.

#5, 6 Bananas; oats

5. The carbohydrate content in bananas mainly comes in the form of sugar or starch. A banana contains 35 grams of carbohydrates and several other plant-based compounds. It is also rich in potassium which lowers blood pressure spikes. 6. A cup of rolled oats has 27 grams of carbohydrates. Oats are also good sources of protein and fiber and promote heart health.

#7, 8 Oranges; blueberries

7. Oranges have around 15.5 grams of carbohydrates per 100-gram serving. They are also rich in nutrients like vitamins and potassium and aid in preventing kidney stones. 8. 100 grams of blueberries contain about 14.5 grams of carbs. They include antioxidant compounds which further offer protection against the damage caused by free radicals. Studies have shown they also help improve memory.

9. Dates come in several varieties and are naturally sweet. One pitted Medjool date contains about 17.99 grams of carbohydrates and is an excellent source of vitamin A, potassium, and phosphorus. 10. Chickpeas belong to the legumes family. 100 grams of chickpeas pack 27.4 grams of carbs. They are also rich in fiber and plant-based proteins and help improve digestive health.