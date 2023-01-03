Lifestyle

5 quick stretching exercises to do before lifting weights

Stretching may seem like an unnecessary routine when all you are going to do is weight training for the day. However, warming up your muscles is important for preventing injuries, pain, and strains that might arise due to heavy weight lifting. If you have a time crunch before a workout, perform at least these five stretches for a quick body warm-up.

Bodyweight squats

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Keep your chest up as you bend your knees and lower your hips. Ensure your knees are in line with your toes and your weight is on your heels. Lower your hips until your thighs are parallel to the ground. Push through your heels to stand back up. That's one rep. Aim for three sets of 10 reps.

Arm circle

Stand with your feet together and hands by your sides. Lift your arms forward, then circle them around behind your shoulders and bring them back to the starting position. Create a continuous circle, and perform this motion for at least 30 seconds. Change the direction of your arm circles and continue for another 30 seconds. Repeat with the other arm.

Standing hamstring stretch using a table

Stand upright and flex your right leg on a table shorter than hip height. Stand far enough away from the table so that only the foot and part of the calf rest on the table. Bend forward at the waist until there is a stretch in the hamstring muscle. Hold the stretch for up to 30 seconds. Wait 15 seconds then repeat three times.

Standing forward bend with rear arm lock

Stand with feet hip-width apart or slightly wider. Interlace your fingers behind you and bend forward at your waist. Keeping arms locked at the elbows, engage your shoulders and upper back muscles. Hold for 10 to 15 seconds. Add the arm slap if you want. If you have trouble keeping your fingers together during the stretch, try it without bending forward.