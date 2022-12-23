Lifestyle

Here's all about tongue scraping and its importance

Tongue scraping is the process of eliminating extra particles from the surface of your tongue using a small, slightly rounded tool made of metal or plastic. It helps eliminate bad breath, remove bacteria, and takes care of your oral health. The Romans and Victorians used to practice tongue scraping in the early centuries. Here's why you should adopt this practice too.

Benefits of tongue scraping

Tongue scraping helps maintain the right balance of good bacteria in your mouth which produce more nitric oxide that nourishes stem cells and helps repair and replace old damaged cells. It eliminates the buildup of bacteria and dead cells on the tongue's surface, enhances your sense of taste, and lessens cavities. Regular scraping also improves the appearance of your tongue and prevents dental decay.

How to scrape your tongue

Tongue scraping should be an important part of your dental routine. You can do it after flossing and brushing your teeth. Stick out your tongue and start using the tongue scraper at the back of your tongue. Run the scraper to the front of your tongue at least twice applying gentle pressure. Wash the scraper using warm water and swish your mouth with water.

How to choose the perfect tongue scraper

You can go for brush tongue scrapers that look like a toothbrush with a tip with ridges or short bristles to scrape along the tongue. Plastic scrapers are also a good choice that can be bent into a U-shape. Metal tongue scrapers are more long-lasting than plastic and brush ones. Copper tongue scrapers are great as they have anti-bacterial properties.

Side effects or risks associated with tongue scraping

Sometimes, tongue scraping can stimulate the gag reflex which can make you vomit. To prevent this, do not place the scraper too far back on the tongue and start scraping from the middle. Tongue scraping can also lead to accidental cuts on the surface. To avoid this, check for any rough or uneven edges on your tongue scraper and apply gentle pressure while scraping.