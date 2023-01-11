Lifestyle

National Milk Day 2023: Try these 5 recipes today

The US celebrates National Milk Day on January 11 every year. Today, we celebrate the existence, uses, and deliciousness of this white goodness that is used in a host of dishes from around the world. From children to older adults, milk is enjoyed by all for its nutrient-rich nature. Check out these five mouth-watering recipes with milk as their key ingredient.

Phirni

Boil milk and add some rice flour to it. Stir continuously to avoid lumps. Once done, add sugar as per the preferred level of sweetness, and keep stirring. As it begins to thicken, add your favorite dry fruits. Turn off the heat and pour the mixture into serving bowls. Garnish with crushed cardamom and then refrigerate for two-three hours before serving.

Apple rabdi

Boil some milk until it reduces to half of its quantity. Add some sugar to it and then cook on low heat. Meanwhile, peel and grate two apples and then add them to the milk. Cook for three-four minutes and then add cardamom, pistachio, and almonds. Transfer to a serving bowl and garnish with apples. Serve either hot or cold.

Doodh poha

Soak some chiwda in water, then drain the excess water, and keep it aside. Now boil some milk with bay leaf and cardamom. When boiled, add the soaked chiwda to it, stir well and ensure that it doesn't get burned. When you get the desired consistency, add jaggery and some sugar. Lower the flame and mix nicely. Finally, add dry fruits and serve.

Buttermilk pancake

Sift flour, sodium bicarbonate, sugar, and salt in a bowl. Separately, mix milk, buttermilk, eggs, and butter in another bowl. Mix the contents of the two bowls to make a batter. Now melt some butter and pour a ladle of the batter to make a pancake. Cook until both sides are golden brown. Transfer to a plate and drizzle some maple syrup and enjoy!

Baked rice pudding

Preheat your oven to 140 degrees Celsius. Melt some butter in a pan over medium flame. To this, add boiled rice and sugar, and mix until the latter gets dissolved. Cook until the rice swells. Now pour some milk into it and stir continuously to avoid lumps. Add cream, vanilla, and nutmeg, and then bake for 1.5 hours. Your baked rice pudding is ready!