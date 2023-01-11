Lifestyle

Happy birthday, Fatima Sana Shaikh! Revealing her choicest fitness secrets

Written by Anujj Trehaan Jan 11, 2023, 02:10 am 3 min read

Here's wishing Fatima Sana Shaikh a very happy birthday

The diva turns 31 today! From appearing as a child artist in Chachi 420 to stealing the spotlight in Aamir Khan's Dangal, Fatima Sana Shaikh has earned her place in Bollywood with her stellar acting performance. Additionally, her gorgeous appeal and fit physique have also contributed to her immense fan following and popularity. On her birthday, let's check out her fitness and diet secrets.

Shaikh's workout routine depends on her film choices

During an interview, Shaikh revealed that her fitness largely depends on the characters she plays onscreen. And when she's not shooting, she trains as per what keeps her happy and active. In fact, she shared that she loves variety and can't perform the same exercises daily. She practices kickboxing with men three days a week and dances on the remaining days.

The actor does functional training and indulges in other activities

Shaikh usually opts for functional training which includes a host of exercises like squats, jump lunges, kettlebell swings, etc. As gyms were shut down during the pandemic, the actor was seen sweating it all out at her home. In addition to these exercises, Shaikh also loves to indulge in other physical activities like running, skating, and jogging daily.

The 'Thar' girl shares her battle with eating disorder

During the shoot of Thugs of Hindostan, Shaikh revealed that she was going through an eating disorder. She shared, in an interview, that she was on a strict calorie-restricted diet, which was "stressful." She used to eat lesser than permitted to achieve faster results but ended up binge eating when hungry. This became a loop, however, she decided to take control and work harder.

She starts her day with a cup of coffee

The actor starts her day with a cup of bullet coffee. For the uninitiated, this coffee is a mix of black coffee and ghee. She also likes to eat malai in the morning. She prefers eating home-cooked food for lunch that comprises roti, rice, dal, and sabzi. As for her dinner, her menu usually includes porridge and a variety of fruits.

She steers clear of sweets and artificial sweeteners

Shaikh is a foodie and has spent large chunks of her day eating at various restaurants, especially during her struggle. In fact, she still loves malai and ghee, which she consumes daily as stated in an interview. Despite that, she doesn't crave sweets and food featuring artificial sweeteners. However, once in a blue moon when she does, she consumes fruits.