5 biggest myths about dieting everyone should know

These myths are common and are often believed by people

Dieting is a great lifestyle practice to stay in shape and detox your body if done correctly. However, there is so much misinformation around it that people easily give in to them. As a result, they either end up dieting the wrong way or retract from their fitness journey altogether. Let not these five myths about dieting thwart your way toward your fitness goals.

Myth 1: Healthy food is expensive

One of the most common misconceptions about dieting is that people believe it is a costly choice. However, that's not entirely true. There are so many fruits (bananas), vegetables (lettuce), and pulses (beans, lentils) available in the market that don't burn a hole in your wallet. Instead of subscribing to a healthy meal service, you can cook your food from scratch at home.

Myth 2: No snacks or treats

When someone talks about dieting, one instantly feels that they will have to bid adieu to their favorite snacks. Well, that's partially false. Certain diets (crash diets, fad diets) are quick ways to lose weight but are extremely restrictive and generally unhealthy. A good diet may offer you not just nutrition but small portions of your favorite treats as well occasionally.

Myth 3: If you skip meals, you will lose weight

Many people skip their meals and call it dieting. Well, the two are totally unrelated. Dieting does not involve skipping meals. On the contrary, it ensures that you are feeding yourself at regular time intervals, taking in the right amount of calories, and eating food that scores high on nutrition. Skipping meals is unhealthy and has been wrongly propagated as a weight loss approach.

Myth 4: Slimming pills and teas are helpful

There are a plethora of weight loss products available that are advertised with stellar marketing gimmicks but unprescribed by health experts. Most of them are slimming pills (commonly called magic pills) and weight loss teas that may contain ingredients harmful to human health. Instead of consuming them, consult a dietician for proper guidance to lose weight in a healthy way.

Myth 5: Eating after 8 pm causes weight gain

Weight gain or weight loss does not depend on time but on calorie intake. If you do not consume more calories than your recommended daily intake, eating late won't hamper your fitness. Sure, eating dinner early and way before you hit the sack is healthy as it leads to proper digestion, but it has nothing to do with helping you lose weight.