Valentine's Day: Skip boring outdoor celebrations for these homely ideas

Written by Anujj Trehaan Feb 09, 2023, 05:22 pm 3 min read

Let your home-sweet-home exude some love

The festival of red roses and pink hearts Valentine's Day is making its way to us in a few days. And by now, we are quite sure that you must have planned the most romantic date with your bae. However, you can make it more special by skipping those over-the-top, crowded outdoor plans with some cozy and creative celebrations at home. Here's how.

Pros of spending Valentine's Day at home with your partner

Valentine's Day is supposed to be a private affair, which is why it's cooler to celebrate it at home than booking a place teeming with couples. Additionally, you can make it more budget-friendly and objective for your boo by planning stuff that they enjoy. Personalization is always something to one's liking, so you have the freedom to decorate the place as per their taste.

Idea 1: Set up a food counter

If their route to love passes through their belly, they are surely going to love this idea! Set up a food counter at home and surprise them with their favorite dishes. Brownie points if you cook them yourself, but ordering from their most-loved restaurant can also do the job. Be their Master Chef for the night, plate everything nicely, and enjoy some #foodgasm together!

Idea 2: Scavenger hunt (lovers edition)

This one is for the gifting part, so let them work around a little to see what is in store for them. Gather all the gifts you have made or shopped for, and place them in every nook and cranny of your home. Make cues for each item with funny riddles or mind-boggling humor to add some fun while they hunt for their gifts.

Idea 3: Leave lovey-dovey post-its for them

The idea is to shower them with love, right from the moment they wake up to the time they crash. And for this, post-its are a good idea! Place one on all the things they use daily and write some short lovey-dovey messages on each. From the mirror and their wardrobe to the refrigerator and dining table, leave a token of your love everywhere.

Idea 4: Movie nights are always enjoyable

Let's make your Valentine's Day celebration a little more "dramatic." While Netflix and chill is an ordinary theme, spruce it up by instead getting a projector and screen at home. Watch a romantic film that you both fancy - could be a timeless flick or a modern-day love story that helps the two of you immerse in some warmth and togetherness.

Idea 5: At-home spa experience

There is probably nothing more romantic and comforting than lighting some scented candles, placing some fresh towels, keeping a few essential oils nearby, and soaking in a warm bubble bath. As you celebrate the day of love at home, set up a spa experience for them. You can also treat them to some romantic massages to help them de-stress after a tiring day.