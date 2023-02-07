Lifestyle

Your ultimate guide to financial gifting this Valentine's Day

Take a step towards securing your partner's future with these financial gift options

Flowers, chocolates, movies, and dinner dates on Valentine's Day make for good memories, but they don't last forever materialistically. Relationships need more than just love to survive; they also need financial security. This Valentine's Day gift the love of your life the financial tools and assets that can secure their future and strengthen the bond between you two. Here are five such gift ideas.

Help achieve life goals with a SIP

Mutual Funds have emerged as one of the best financial investment tools to achieve long-term financial goals. A Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) is a great way to imbibe disciplined saving habits. This Valentine's Day, take a step towards securing your partner's future by starting a SIP offered by Mutual Funds with your beloved as the nominee, or one under their name.

Buy a life insurance policy

Another meaningful financial tool to give your valentine is a life insurance policy. You can buy one in your name and add your significant other as the beneficiary. This will not reward one immediately but will guarantee the payout of a death benefit upon a policyholder's demise. It will help your partner live with the same dignity even if death parts you.

Hedge against uncertainties with health insurance

What good is wealth without good health? Given the past three rigorous years of COVID-19, getting health insurance has become all the more relevant. Instead of waiting to act out when the need arises, take matters into your hands and gift your sweetheart a health insurance policy. You can choose between an individual plan or a family floater plan.

Give the gift of gold the smart way

Gold is an important financial asset that holds immense value in Indian households. Gold has always commanded an emotional value and has played a meaningful role in strengthening family bonds. If you are looking to gift your valentine something different this year, go for a Sovereign Gold Bond, Gold ETFs, and/or a Gold Saving Fund instead of gold jewelry or coins.

Gift shares of reputed companies

When we think about Valentine's Day gifts, at first instance we probably come up with flowers, chocolates, wallets, watches, or a date at a luxury restaurant. Nonetheless, if you are looking for a gift that has more depth and meaning, buy your darling some shares of fundamentally sound companies with an aim to make them wealthier by the next Valentine's Day.